Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal To Welcome Their First Baby; Indian Idol Host Says It's A Dream Come True

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first baby soon. Aditya said that their house will be booming with high-octane energy soon and it is a dream come true for them. He added that they will organise a 'godhbharai' soon.

While talking to TOI, the singer revealed how has has been working hard in the past few years as he wanted to provide his wife and family with a good lifestyle and it feels great that they are starting a family now.

Aditya revealed that their parents are excited about the new addition. He also said that they are taking all the precautions during the current pandemic.

An elated Aditya was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon."

He revealed that it is a dream come true for them and said, "It may sound filmi, but on my 30th birthday on August 6, 2017, when Shweta and I were not even engaged, I had this dream of seeing Shweta standing in a nursing home with our child in her arms. I am glad that my dream is coming true. In fact, very soon, we are going to have a godhbharai with just our family members in attendance."

Aditya said that he would love to have a daughter as fathers are closes to their daughters. The singer added that they are taking extra precautions and haven't stepped out due to the pandemic. The singer picked his favourite father-child song and said that his personal favourite is the title song of Akele Hum Akele Tum.