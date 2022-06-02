Aditya Redij On His Preparations To Welcome His First Baby: I Am Mentally Prepared To Welcome My Baby

TV actors Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma are all set to welcome their first child after eight years of their marriage. Soon-to-be-mother Natasha recently shared some stunning pictures from her maternity shoot. On the other hand, Aditya Redij is very excited to embrace fatherhood. He has already started prepping to welcome his first child.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aditya Redij shared details about his preparations. He said, "First of all I am mentally preparing myself. Other than that, we have started arranging for things that are important after the baby is born. But the first thing is that I've to be mentally prepared. Now, I am mentally prepared to welcome my baby and I am just waiting for the baby to arrive. I am very happy."

Aditya further stated that he is very nervous and excited after learning about his wife's pregnancy. He has started thinking about the new member's future. On the other hand, he also said that he is understanding his parents' feelings when they used to tell him about being a parent. He is learning to be a good parent.

For the unversed, Aditya Redij is all set to feature in Naagmani opposite Pavitra Punia. He said that he has always tried his best not to repeat himself. While speaking about doing a fantasy show, he said, "I've never done a fantasy show in my career and hence I decided to take up Naagmani. Taking up a fantasy show was an intriguing factor for me and hence I was excited to do the show. And the way Ved sir our writer has written the journey of my character Shankar in the first five episodes, caught my attention. I found it very interesting and that's why I decided to take up the show."

Talking about Aditya Redij, the actor has acted in shows such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bandhan, Peshwa Bajirao, Porus, Bawara Dil and so on.