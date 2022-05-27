Afghan Male TV Anchors Cover Faces In Support Of Female Colleagues Following The Taliban Order

The
male
tv
anchors
of
Afghan
are
now
covering
their
faces
by
wearing
masks,
in
support
of
their
female
colleagues.
The
male
tv
anchors
made
this
move
after
the
Taliban
ordered
all
women
working
on
news
channels
to
cover
their
faces.
This
protest
is
named
#FreeHerFace
on
social
media.
in
the
recent
pictures
that
have
been
circulating
online,
the
men
on
the
TOLO
News
channel
posed
with
their
female
colleagues,
wearing
masks.
This
movement
by
the
male
TV
anchors
intends
to
mimic
the
effect
of
the
face
masks
worn
by
their
female
colleagues
have
been
forced
to
wear.
As
reported
earlier,
many
female
news
anchors
had
reportedly
refused
the
Taliban's
order
to
conceal
their
appearance
on
TV.
But
they
finally
had
to
give
in,
as
their
employers
were
under
pressure.
The
women
from
TOLO
news,
Ariana
Television,
Shamshad
TV
and
1TV,
and
other
popular
channels
have
been
wearing
hijabs
and
face-covering
veils
while
presenting
news
bulletins
and
other
programmes.