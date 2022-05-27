Afghan Male TV Anchors Cover Faces In Support Of Female Colleagues Following The Taliban Order

The male tv anchors of Afghan are now covering their faces by wearing masks, in support of their female colleagues. The male tv anchors made this move after the Taliban ordered all women working on news channels to cover their faces. This protest is named #FreeHerFace on social media.

in the recent pictures that have been circulating online, the men on the TOLO News channel posed with their female colleagues, wearing masks. This movement by the male TV anchors intends to mimic the effect of the face masks worn by their female colleagues have been forced to wear.

Image Courtesy: EPA

As reported earlier, many female news anchors had reportedly refused the Taliban's order to conceal their appearance on TV. But they finally had to give in, as their employers were under pressure. The women from TOLO news, Ariana Television, Shamshad TV and 1TV, and other popular channels have been wearing hijabs and face-covering veils while presenting news bulletins and other programmes.