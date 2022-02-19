Afsana Khan Refuses To Share Deets About Her Wedding; Says ‘I Want Everyone To Witness The Madness We Create’

Singer Afsana Khan, who had participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, is getting married to her fiancé Saajz tonight (February 19) in Punjab. The soon-to-be bride is very much excited about her wedding as her close friends from the industry with her to be a part of her special day. Let us tell you, the pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi and Mehndi pictures of the singer are already going viral on social media.

And now, ahead of her wedding, Afsana Khan opened up about her excitement for her wedding. She revealed that she doesn't have wedding jitters and is not scared. On the other hand, when asked about her ceremony details, she refused to share the details about the same.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Afsana Khan said, "I won't reveal much, I want everyone to witness the madness we create. It's going to be so much fun. You will see me as a bride for the first time and I'm extremely excited about it." Moreover, the singer further revealed that she is flooded with a lot of gifts from her fans and well-wishers. She promised to wear everything and won't disappoint her fans.

According to reports, celebs like Salim-Sulaiman, Zareen Khan, Jaani, Vivek Oberoi and others are expected to attend her wedding. After the wedding, Afsana and Saajz will be throwing another reception on February 22 for her relatives and family friends in her hometown.

When asked about her honeymoon plans, Afsana Khan said that they don't have time for the same. She said that her tours are booked and she has shows in Dubai and Delhi 10 days after her wedding.

Talking about her Bigg Boss 15 journey, Afsana Khan had big fights with several celebs. She tried to harm herself during her fight with Umar Riaz. Hence, she was thrown out of the show.