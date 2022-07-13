    For Quick Alerts
      Ahead Of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale, Karan Kundrra Says 'I'm So Grateful For My Experience As Host Of Show'

      Colors TV's dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale will be telecast on July 16 and 17, 2022. The viewers are very excited to know who will be the winner of the show. On the other hand, fans will also be missing Karan Kundrra's hosting skills.

      Ahead Of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale, Karan Kundrra Says ‘I’m So Grateful For My Experience As Host Of Show’

      Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra made his debut as a host with Dance Deewane Juniors. Hence, the actor got very emotional ahead of the grand finale of the dance reality show. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Karan Kundrra shared his feelings as the show is ending this week.

      Karan Kundrra said, "I am so grateful for my experience as the host of Dance Deewane. From the director to the producer and to kids .. they are all responsible for making this one of the most memorable projects I have worked on. Coming and interacting with Neetu ji, Nora and Marzi on a daily basis was not only an honour but also a lot of fun. I am going to miss hosting this show and will always be grateful for this opportunity."

      For the unversed, Karan Kundrra developed a special bond with Dance Deewane Juniors judges Marzi Pestonji, Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor. Especially, his bond with Neetu will leave anyone emotional. The judges also helped Karan to express his feelings for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

      Karan: I’m So Grateful For My Experience As Host Of DDJ

      TejRan also had a special date on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. We must say, the show has indeed been a special one for him. Let's see who will be the winner of Dance Deewane Juniors!

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
      X