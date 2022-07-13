Ahead Of Dance Deewane Juniors Finale, Karan Kundrra Says ‘I’m So Grateful For My Experience As Host Of Show’

Colors
TV's
dance
reality
show,
Dance
Deewane
Juniors' grand
finale
will
be
telecast
on
July
16
and
17,
2022.
The
viewers
are
very
excited
to
know
who
will
be
the
winner
of
the
show.
On
the
other
hand,
fans
will
also
be
missing
Karan
Kundrra's
hosting
skills.
Let
us
tell
you,
Karan
Kundrra
made
his
debut
as
a
host
with
Dance
Deewane
Juniors.
Hence,
the
actor
got
very
emotional
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
of
the
dance
reality
show.
Recently,
in
an
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
Karan
Kundrra
shared
his
feelings
as
the
show
is
ending
this
week.
Karan
Kundrra
said,
"I
am
so
grateful
for
my
experience
as
the
host
of
Dance
Deewane.
From
the
director
to
the
producer
and
to
kids
..
they
are
all
responsible
for
making
this
one
of
the
most
memorable
projects
I
have
worked
on.
Coming
and
interacting
with
Neetu
ji,
Nora
and
Marzi
on
a
daily
basis
was
not
only
an
honour
but
also
a
lot
of
fun.
I
am
going
to
miss
hosting
this
show
and
will
always
be
grateful
for
this
opportunity."
For
the
unversed,
Karan
Kundrra
developed
a
special
bond
with
Dance
Deewane
Juniors
judges
Marzi
Pestonji,
Nora
Fatehi
and
Neetu
Kapoor.
Especially,
his
bond
with
Neetu
will
leave
anyone
emotional.
The
judges
also
helped
Karan
to
express
his
feelings
for
his
girlfriend
Tejasswi
Prakash.
TejRan
also
had
a
special
date
on
the
sets
of
Dance
Deewane
Juniors.
We
must
say,
the
show
has
indeed
been
a
special
one
for
him.
Let's
see
who
will
be
the
winner
of
Dance
Deewane
Juniors!