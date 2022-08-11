Ahsaan Qureshi Shares Update About Raju Srivastava's Health: His Brain Isn't Functioning Properly

Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest on August 10 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. According to various media reports, the popular comedian was working out in the gym when he suffered a heart attack. Raju, who was last seen in India's Laughter Champion, underwent angioplasty yesterday.

Reportedly, he has now been put on a ventilator as his condition is rather unstable. Raju's close friend and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has now shared an update about Srivastava's health. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Ahsaan revealed that Srivastava's brain isn't functioning properly.

Qureshi said, "Raju has been unconscious for the past 25-30 hours. The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive."

The comedian further shared that Srivastava's wife advised him against coming to Delhi as the doctors aren't letting anyone see Raju. "So, we are just waiting and praying for his speedy recovery. I am in Mumbai but my friends are there in AIIMS and I am constantly in touch with them," he added.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter account and said that he is praying for Raju Srivastava's speedy recovery. The actor tweeted, "Praying hard for the quick recovery of Raju Srivastava. He is in a serious condition after a heart attack and has been put on the ventilator. Just a fortnight ago he performed for my show India's Laughter Champion. We had a long talk about ev thing in life and now suddenly this (sic).”