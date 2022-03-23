Aishwarya Sharma Says One Thing That Can Define Her Relationship With Neil Bhatt Is Madness; Calls Neil Crazy

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The duo got hitched on November 30, 2021. The couple is currently seen in Star Plus' couple reality show Smart Jodi in which the couples' compatibilities are tested. Among the celebrity jodis, Neil and Aishwarya's jodi is one of the entertaining and funny one. The viewers are liking their simplicity, honesty and sincerity.

Talking about their relationship, Aishwarya said that one thing that defines her relationship with Neil is madness. She also said that like her, Neil too is crazy. The actress also spoke about their journey in Smart Jodi.

About their relationship, Aishwarya was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Only one thing can define our relationship and that is - madness. We both are crazy. People assume that Neil is very sophisticated, but let me tell you, he is crazy. He is as much mad as I am. We are exactly like each other. I feel, we're made for each other, and also, we're MAD for each other."

Talking about her experience in Smart Jodi, she said that she has got a new family with the show. She added that they are sharing and discussing about their married lives with experienced couples in the show.

Smart Jodi Elimination: THIS Couple To Get Evicted First!

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Haven't Shifted To Their New Home; Vicky Jokes He's Staying At Her Place As Ghar Jamai

She concluded by saying, "I feel like I've got a new family as everyone on the show is so warm and down to earth. We often discuss our married lives and we have two quite experienced couples like Himalay Sir- Bhagyashree mam'am and Srikant Sir-Vidya ma'am. We're getting to know how they managed everything and for them it was quite a challenge as there were no cell phones or social media. Knowing all of it is quite enriching and it's a learning process for us."