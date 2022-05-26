Akanksha Juneja On Quitting Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: It Was An Extremely Tough Call For Me (Exclusive)

Actress Akanksha Juneja, who won hearts with her character Kanak Desai in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has bid adieu to the show. The show turned out to be an instant hit among the audience and made Akanksha a popular face in the telly town. Akanksha recently had an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, in which she shared her thoughts about her decision of quitting the show.

Calling her time on the show a good experience, Akanksha said, "As it's said, there is an end to every journey and my journey with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is also ending. This show holds a special place in my heart. I am very attached to my on-screen character Kanak, of late, the days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me. I will miss essaying the role and also having fun with my team on a daily basis."

For Akanksha Juneja, her on-screen family has turned into her family. She also expressed gratitude towards the audience who gave her character a lot of love. "I am thankful to my channel, producer, my co-stars and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories. My heartiest gratitude to my co-stars who turned into family for me," she added.

Talking about bidding adieu to the show, Akanksha said, "It was an extremely tough call for me as I am emotionally attached to this place. However, I feel that some decisions have to be made for good. It was an amicable decision between me and the authorities. I am going to miss my sets badly as I have spent a lot of time here."

Talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the show also stars Sneha Jain, Gautam Vig, Roma Bali, Aliraza Nambar, Anuradha Kanabar Namdar, Hitesh Dave, Nadia Himani, Jay Pathak and others in key roles.