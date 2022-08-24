Akanksha Puri Is Enjoying Dating Phase With Mika Singh; Here's What She Said On Her Plans To Join Him In BB 16

Mika Singh chose his Vohti Akanksha Puri in Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. The actress is enjoying the dating phase with Mika. Although fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married, she is not in a rush to get tie the knot anytime soon. Recently, while interacting with the media, when Akanksha was quizzed about her wedding plans with Mika, the actress got a bit irked and asked why can't people see her in a dating phase and want her to get married.

Akanksha was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I don't know why people don't want to see me in a dating phase. They just want to see me getting married. Why can't I date, romance someone and enjoy the phase. I want to enjoy the courtship period with Mikaji. I have missed it a lot as I've been single for a long time and I want to enjoy the dating phase. Thoda romance Ho life mein toh mazaa aata hai."

The actress is happy with Mika and said that being friends with him for 13 years and taking that to the next level of dating, takes a lot of time. She added that they are currently at a very matured stage of their lives.

Akanksha said that their story is not kindergarten type where they start going out for coffee dates, and give teddy bears to each other. She added that she is glad that she is with Mika as they are very comfortable with each other.

When asked if she has plans to join Mika In Bigg Boss 16, she said, "I have just won a reality show, so I want to just enjoy that phase. I don't know if Mika ji has been offered to be on Bigg Boss. I have won a show recently and won many other things with it, so I just want to live that moment."

The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress said that she will be throwing a huge birthday party this year. She concludes by saying that usually, she doesn't celebrate her birthday, but this year she has many reasons to celebrate the occasion.