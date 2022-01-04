Akanksha Puri Reveals She Was Offered Bigg Boss OTT; Calls BB 15 Confusing & Says They Can’t See Clear Winner

Akanksha Puri entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger along with Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna and Vishal Singh. Although there have been speculations about her entry ever since she first appeared on Bigg Boss 13 when she was dating Paras Chhabra, she finally entered the Bigg Boss 15 house just for a few days.

The actress revealed to TOI that when she was approached for the show in the past, she couldn't do as she was already playing a lead in a daily mythological show. Also, she revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss OTT, but couldn't take it up as she was shooting for web shows at that time. Although she loves watching the show and would love to be a part of it, she said that their timings aren't matching!

About Bigg Boss 15, she said that although she loves Shamita Shetty, as she feels that she is very real and is playing well, for the first time, they do not see a clear winner of this season, as it is very confusing.

She said, "I love Shamita Shetty. She is very real and I relate to real people. She is very vocal about her thoughts and she is playing really well and I have been seeing that since her Bigg Boss OTT. However, for the first time, we do not see a clear winner in Bigg Boss as the season is very confusing."

When asked if she repented being a part of Bigg Boss 13, as Paras had hurt her by telling that he wanted to break-up with her and she is the one who is not willing to let him go, she said, "Interestingly, my name has been trending for Bigg Boss after appearing on the show once in Season 13. I am glad that people had been wanting to see me more in the show. I had so much support from people. I don't regret appearing in Bigg Boss 13. It was in fact much needed at that time. I own all my decisions. I am very happy that I entered."