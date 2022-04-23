Akanksha Puri Says She Can't Do A TV Show, But Is Open To Doing Reality Shows

Akanksha Puri, who was last seen in Vighnaharta Ganesha, is busy with her projects. The actress is currently shooting for a music video and will soon be shooting for a web series in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, the actress spoke about her work and added that she is not ready to commit for a television show.

The actress also revealed that she is open for reality shows and would love to be a part of Bigg Boss if offered.

Talking about her work, she said, "Currently, I don't have any personal life. I have been shooting for music videos and web series simultaneously, and there is hardly any time for anything else. I am enjoying this pace of life."Akanksha had appeared on Bigg Boss as a guest twice. She said that, that was the first time she was away from her phone for over 10 hours and she said it was challenging and wants to see how she performs if she is in the Bigg Boss house, so she wants to give it a try.

The actress concluded by saying, "I can't do a TV show as I already have many projects lined up. Also, I am not really looking at doing a TV show right now, but I am open to doing reality shows. I have been to Bigg Boss twice, and the last time I was there, it was for the first time in my life that I was away from my phone for over 10 hours. I realised how challenging it is. I want to see how I perform there. If it is offered to me now, I would love to be a part of it. I can even do an adventure reality show."