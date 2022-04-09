Akasa Singh On Dating Rumours With Pratik Sehajpal; Reveals Being Offered Work With Simba Nagpal & Umar Riaz

Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal first met in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since the duo bonded well inside the house, fans started speculating about their relationship with each other. Let us tell you, they recently featured in a music video 'Saamna', and during its promotion, Pratik revealed that he is not dating Akasa.

When Akasa Singh was also asked about the same, she said that they are just friends and everyone wanted them to date. She told Pinkvilla, "We were always "shipped" together as #Prakasa - with fans, and also within the Bigg Boss house. I have always said, Bigg Boss is very different from the real world. It's definitely not the exact same. The two of us will always know that whatever's said and done, we will always have each other's back and wish well for each other."

Akasa Singh further stated that her relationship with Pratik Sehajpal is like tom and jerry. She met him at the rehearsal of 'Saamna' after Bigg Boss 15. "My equation with him has been great! The two of us are very work-minded and always look forward to working. Especially, he has been so busy with so many projects and that's what he wanted to do. I am so proud and happy that he is getting to do what he dreamed of," the singer added.

While concluding a conversation with the portal, Akasa Singh revealed that she has also been approached to work with Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. She said that she likes working with someone who maintains a great friendship with everyone. Well, let's see if she is ready to work with Simba and Umar or not. Stay tuned for more updates!