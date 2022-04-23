Akasa Singh Says Featuring On Times Square Feels Like A Dream Come True; Singer Thanks Fans For All Love

Akasa Singh, who is best known for songs like 'Naagin' and 'Kheech Meri Photo' featured on Times Square for her new song 'Saamna'. The singer shared pictures of the same and captioned it as, "Kasa is on TIMES. EFFING. SQUARE! Beyond something I have ever dreamed of." Umar Riaz, Sehban Azim, Gauahar Khan, Simba Nagpal and others reacted to same.

Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant opened up about the big news and said that is a dream come true. The singer thanked fans for all love and support.



The singer was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Honestly, I am feeling so overwhelmed right now, i can't express it in words. But I just want to say how grateful and thankful I am. This is beyond my imagination."

She added, "I am on Times Square...this feels like a dream come true. I can't thank my fans enough, for all the love and support they have been giving me. And to all the people who have had my back in this journey."

Akasa's previous song 'Kamle', which starred Karan Kundrra was a hit. Her latest song 'Saamna' also received a lot of love from the audience. Currently, she is working on some tracks.

With 'Kheech Meri Photo', Akasa made her debut in the music world. Her previous work includes 'Maaserati', 'Shola Aithey Aa' from Bharat and 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from Good Newzz.