Akasa Talks About Shooting With Karan Kundrra For Music Video Kamle; Has THIS To Say To His & TejRan Fans

Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh were recently seen in the music video 'Kamle' that has been getting a lot of love audience. Recently, Akasa spoke about shooting for the song with Karan and audience reaction. She also revealed a few anecdotes from the song's song.

Before the release of the music video, Akasa in her interview with India-Forums said that shooting with Karan for the music video was fun and was a absolute giggle fest. She also revealed that she calls Karan 'nyaaru'.

The singer said that not just shooting, but she also had fun during rehearsals. She added that they both are similar in many ways and the punjabi'ness' make our friendship stronger. She also thinks that it was one of the most fun experience because they were being themselves and even in the couple'y' sort of dance moves, it was Karan and Akasa, and the comfort level they had was really good.

Regarding viewers' response and trends, she thanked everyone including Karan's and TejRan fans and told the entertainment portal, "It is definitely very overwhelming because it is not something i have been through before. I am thankful and grateful for his fans to be so so sweet to me as well; there are a lot of people from his TejRan fandom that have this love for me because I sort of set him up in the house (smiles). It is just overwhelming because I am not used to it. I want to thank everyone."

The singer also shared antidotes and revealed that there were several funny moments and the funniest was a couple of times- when she had to stand of Karan's arm of sort and he would hold his hand and clasp his finger, and the weight of me and the lehenga was so heavy. She added that when Karan had to lift her in another shot, he told her how his hands are paining after going home. She added that it was an absolute giggle fest.

Akasa concluded by saying, "I know Karan a lot more than other people do and he knows that because I see through him. I call him nyaaru because he's a little kid on the inside. While he was shooting his solo bits and I was looking at the monitor, I used to say, 'oh, Karan Kundrra out' when he was cute and hot, other times it was 'nyaaru out' when he used to be a little childish."