Akash Jagga On Rejecting Web Shows: I Don’t Want To Work On Something My Family Feels Weird To Watch

TV actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, revealed that he has rejected several web shows because of bold/intimate scenes. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor said that he receives a lot of offers for the OTT space, but because of bold content, he turns down many of them.

Akash Jagga said that he prefers not to do bold scenes in web series because his family would feel weird to watch. The handsome hunk said, "I still have a problem with doing the bold scenes that we talk about these days. And I have rejected a lot of projects because of that because I think I'm not ready and I don't think I don't want to work on something if my family feels weird to watch. So yeah, if it's demanded in the script then I might go ahead with that."

He took a dig at some platforms that are known for creating such bold content. Akash further added, "I have been rejecting some really good shows as well because of some intimate scenes and I don't think I am still ready for that. But if I get a good script and a strong opportunity is there, I might do it."

Well, Akash Jagga is not the first one to reject web shows due to bold or intimate scenes. Earlier, many actresses such as Erica Fernandes, Hiba Nawab, Pankhuri Awasthy and others have rejected web series due to its bold content. Looks like many actors believe in showing their acting talent alone.

Coming back to Akash Jagga, the actor has featured in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sasural Simar Ka 2. The actor has also starred in the music video 'Jate Hue Pal'. Akash was also seen in the film Noor.