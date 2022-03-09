Akshay Kumar Introduces ‘Bewafa’ Challenge At The Kapil Sharma Show

Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey is one of the most awaited movies of this season for all the right reasons. The trailer and the foot-tapping and soul-stirring songs of the movie has hyped the audience's excitement. Now, Khiladi Akshay Kumar is up with another challenge for the audience.

Taking to his social media Akshay Kumar shared a video from the promotions of Bachchhan Paandey, where he initiated the Bewafa challenge in front of the audience calling Kapil Sharma a Bewafa of his life. He was seen asking people to have this challenge with the 'Bewafa' of their life.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Incident Of Her Fan Posing As Electrician To Enter Her House

TKSS: Archana Puran Singh Calls Kapil Sharma 'Dacoit’ For Looting Sony TV, Here's How The Comedian Reacted

In the caption, he wrote - "Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa!!"

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March 2022!