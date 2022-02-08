'Akshay Kumar Is My Big Brother' Says Kapil Sharma Amidst Feud Rumours, Reveals They Have Sorted Things Out

It was earlier reported that things were not well between Akshay Kumar and ace comedian Kapil Sharma. Speculations were rife that the superstar had refused to grace Kapil's show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bachchan Pandey since he was unhappy with him. However, the comedian has now taken to his social media handle to clarify that he has sorted things out with the actor.

Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to state, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay Paji, I have just spoken to Paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me. Thank You." Take a look at the former Comedy Nights With Kapil actor's post.

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

According to an earlier Hindustan Times report, Akshay is not happy with Kapil's team. Apparently, the Phir Hera Pheri actor who had visited The Kapil Sharma Show recently had asked Kapil's team to not air a joke that was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with him. However, someone had leaked the particular joke on the internet, which is why Akshay is upset and has demanded an explanation on the same.

The publication had quoted a source to reveal, "Akshay took all of Kapil's jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after."

The source had furthermore added, "It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil's team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again." Well, the news of Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar patching things up might come as great news for their fans who were upset with the negative revelation. This will make fans inevitably more excited for the team of Bachchan Pandey to grace the show.