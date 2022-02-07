Akshay Kumar Upset With Kapil Sharma's Team; Refuses To Go On TKSS To Promote Bachchan Pandey: Report

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the popular shows on television. Several celebrities appear on the show to promote their upcoming films, shows or even music videos. The viewers are aware that Akshay Kumar has appeared a lot of times in the show. However, this time, he has apparently refused to grace the show to promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

According to Hindustan Times report, Akshay is not happy with Kapil's team. Apparently, Akshay, who had visited TKSS recently, had asked Kapil's team to not air a joke that was made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with him. However, someone had leaked the joke on internet, which is why Akshay is upset and has demanded an explanation on the same.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Akshay took all of Kapil's jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after."

The source further added, "It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil's team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again."

In the absence of a reponse from Kapil, it is being said that the shoot of the episode featuring the cast of Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and co starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been postponed for now.

We hope that things get sorted soon, and fans get to watch the funny banter of Akshay and Kapil soon.