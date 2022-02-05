Ali Asgar On Sunil Grover's Heart Attack News: It Was Extremely Shocking; I Thought It Was Fake News

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover suffered heart attack and it was said that he underwent four bypass surgeries. The news left everyone in shock including his co-stars Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar. A few days ago, Kapil reacted to the same and said that he was concerned about Sunil's health.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Ali said that he was extremely shocked and he thought it is a fake news. He feels that because of work, he might have got extremely busy.



Ali was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was extremely shocking. At his age, he is pretty fit and active, so it was scary at the same time. I thought it was fake news. I really thought there was something fishy initially. Even when he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong; it's a human body. I was still not convinced it was a heart attack. But when I got to know that it was a heart attack.... (pauses)"

The actor continued, "He is somebody who makes everyone laugh, this shouldn't happen to him. Everyone's prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga. (He must have gotten extremely busy with work)."

Sunil and Ali have been a part of a few comedy shows, however, the latter revealed that he was not in touch with him. He said that he enquired about his health with his manager and asked him whenever he (Sunil) is fine to let him know. He concluded by saying that right now he needs rest, but will get in touch with him and meet him.