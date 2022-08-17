Ali Asgar Reveals Reason Behind Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show; Opens Up About His Preparation For JDJ 10

Ali Asgar, who shot to fame with the role of Daadi in The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to feature in the upcoming dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's initial episodes. He will be reprising his famous character Daadi from TKSS. In an interview with ETimes TV, Ali revealed that he missed playing the role of Daadi.

He said, "Yes, of course. However, it tends to get monotonous. Not that I had any qualms about playing female characters but I also wanted to play something else." When asked about his decision of quitting The Kapil Sharma Show, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor said that he wasn't creatively satisfied as his character (Naani) wasn't growing.

Ali Asgar revealed, "I had intimated the team about it even before going to Australia (2017). I had a lot to perform as Daadi, which wasn't the case with Naani's character. When the time came to renew my contract, I shared my apprehensions with the team and told them that I wasn't too keen on continuing on the show. Par uss waqt itna raayta phail gaya tha ki kuchh log baat ko uss taraf le gaye aur kuchh doosri taraf. Itna kuchh ho gaya tha ki kya safaai dena aur kya bolna. Unfortunately, the incident between Kapil and Sunil took place around that time. Maybe, Kapil didn't know the reason why I quit the show. It may not have reached him. I can't cheat as an artist. If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again."

Ali further stated that there was a communication gap between Kapil Sharma and him. However, on the other hand, he also admitted having respect for the comedian. It has to be noted that Ali Asgar doesn't have any regrets about quitting The Kapil Sharma Show.

While speaking about his preparation for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ali Asgar said, "I still don't call myself a dancer and I don't know whether I can dance. However, I have a sound understanding of tune and rhythm. I believe in entertaining, which isn't just comedy. I have told my choreographer to design dance performances that suit me. Till the time I last on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, do-chaar chauke maar ke nikalne ki koshish karenge taaki logo ko yaad rahe."

Talking about Ali Asgar, the actor has also featured in shows such as Ek Do Teen Char, Chunauti, Neev, Itihaas, Aahat, Kutumb, Comedy Circus, FIR and so on. He has also acted in several Bollywood films.