Alice Kaushik And Kanwar Dhillon Open Up About Their Relationship, Share What They Admire About Each Other

Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon who play the role of Raavi and Shiva respectively, have been grabbing everyone's attention with their chemistry. Ever since they started working together on the show, fans have been curious to know about their relationship status as they spend quality time with each other a lot.

If reports are to be believed, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are dating each other. However, they never admitted it openly. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, they spoke about their dynamics and revealed what they admire about each other.

Alice Kaushik said, "What I totally admire about Kanwar as an actor is that he is totally passionate about each and every scene whether it is a small or a big one, he's just equally hardworking. He gives it all." On the other hand, Kanwar Dhillon said that Alice is always ready to learn everything as an actor. He likes her acceptance quality. He calls her his best co-star. The actor said, "Like there are many actors who if they don't know they will try to cover up that they know everything. But Alice will accept it openly and say please teach me. She likes to evolve with every scene. I've seen her grow in the show. If you see her first scene and now, she has shown tremendous growth. Alice for me is my best co-star till date. I am really proud and happy for her."

When asked about giving a tag to their relationship, Kanwar said that they both are very private people and would like to keep their bond private. They are waiting for the right time to disclose about their relationship. Alice also said that their lengthy posts for each other explain everything.

Kanwar Dhillon further praised his Pandya Store co-star Alice Kaushik. He said that she is a wonderful human being. He further added that Alice is very much similar to him in many ways. She also doesn't have too many friends in the industry.

Well, we must say that Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik know each other pretty well. Fans just love them and want them to stay together forever. Talking about their ongoing show, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia and others in key roles.