All Is Not Well Between Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen? Actor Misses His Daughter Ziana
Rajeev
Sen
and
Charu
Asopa
got
married
on
June
9,
2019.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
a
court
marriage
ceremony
followed
by
Rajasthani
and
Bengali
ceremonies
in
Goa
among
family
and
friends.
In
2021,
Charu
announced
about
her
pregnancy
and
the
duo
shared
adorable
glimpses
from
their
pregnancy
diary
on
their
social
media
accounts.
Rajeev
and
Charu
welcomed
their
first
baby
on
November
1,
2021.
Ever
since
then,
the
couple
has
been
sharing
adorable
pictures
on
their
social
media
accounts.
However, a few days ago, Charu left for her hometown Bikaner with her little daughter Ziana sans Rajeev, and the actor shared that he has been missing her.
He
posted
an
image
on
his
YouTube
channel
with
Charu
and
Ziana,
and
wrote,
"Ziana
come
back
home
to
your
daddy,
so
much
travelling
is
not
safe
for
you...Haven't
seen
you
for
the
longest
time...Come
jaldi
se
and
play
with
me."
Charu celebrated her birthday without Rajeev this time with Ziana and her family. She had even shared pictures on her birthday saying that this birthday is very special as God gave her the best birthday gift ever- Ziana Sen. While the duo hasn't said anything publicly, fans have started to notice Rajeev's absence from Charu and Ziana's lives. They have been commenting on the actors' posts asking if everything is alright between them. A few of them even asked the couple to reunite for their baby's sake.
One of the users commented on Charu's post, "First birthday with ur baby and your husband is nowhere around sharing the happy moment. Not even with u celebrating. What is wrong with him. You did not even see ur parents for ages, I thought in india u come to mums place to have first baby. Kaisi shaadi hai yeh." Some of them wrote, "Happy bitrthday Charu..Rajeev other delivery was never with you in any celebration" and "Where is your husband? He didn't visit to meet his in-laws..."
Charu shared a few cryptic notes on her Insta stories, which hinted that all is not well! She shared quotes that read as, "When you truly don't care what anyone thinks of you, you have reached a dangerously awesome level of freedom," and "If you have to hurt other people in order to feel powerful, you are an extremely weak individual."