All Is Not Well Between Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen? Actor Misses His Daughter Ziana

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married on June 9, 2019. The couple tied the knot in a court marriage ceremony followed by Rajasthani and Bengali ceremonies in Goa among family and friends. In 2021, Charu announced about her pregnancy and the duo shared adorable glimpses from their pregnancy diary on their social media accounts. Rajeev and Charu welcomed their first baby on November 1, 2021. Ever since then, the couple has been sharing adorable pictures on their social media accounts.

However, a few days ago, Charu left for her hometown Bikaner with her little daughter Ziana sans Rajeev, and the actor shared that he has been missing her.

He posted an image on his YouTube channel with Charu and Ziana, and wrote, "Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you...Haven't seen you for the longest time...Come jaldi se and play with me."



Charu celebrated her birthday without Rajeev this time with Ziana and her family. She had even shared pictures on her birthday saying that this birthday is very special as God gave her the best birthday gift ever- Ziana Sen. While the duo hasn't said anything publicly, fans have started to notice Rajeev's absence from Charu and Ziana's lives. They have been commenting on the actors' posts asking if everything is alright between them. A few of them even asked the couple to reunite for their baby's sake.

One of the users commented on Charu's post, "First birthday with ur baby and your husband is nowhere around sharing the happy moment. Not even with u celebrating. What is wrong with him. You did not even see ur parents for ages, I thought in india u come to mums place to have first baby. Kaisi shaadi hai yeh." Some of them wrote, "Happy bitrthday Charu..Rajeev other delivery was never with you in any celebration" and "Where is your husband? He didn't visit to meet his in-laws..."

Charu shared a few cryptic notes on her Insta stories, which hinted that all is not well! She shared quotes that read as, "When you truly don't care what anyone thinks of you, you have reached a dangerously awesome level of freedom," and "If you have to hurt other people in order to feel powerful, you are an extremely weak individual."