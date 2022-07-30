Alpana Buch Says Late Rasik Dave Was Fun-Loving Person; Reveals What He Told Wife Ketki Before Passing Away

Ketki Dave's actor-husband Rasik Dave passed away yesterday (July 29) due to kidney failure. The funeral was held today. Alpana Buch, who is their family friend, remembered the late actor and called him fun-loving person. She also revealed what he told his actress-wife Ketki before passing away and it will touch hearts!

Alpana revealed to Bombay Times that they worked together in ad commercials and TV show Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, in which he played her husband. She said that he was into Gujarati theatre and even though they hadn't done a play together, all theatre actors knew each other very well and were like one big family.

The actress is saddened by the news and revealed that he had kidney issues for the past 4 to 5 years and was on dialysis too, but he still managed it all very well and was always cheerful. She added, "Even when I went for his funeral today, I found that he had very peacefully departed. Rasik was hospitalised for last 15 days and on Thursday he got back home."

Alpana revealed that before passing away he told his actress-wife Ketki to continue performing and to not stop.

She said, "I saw Ketki (Rasik's wife) today at his funeral. My heart went out to her. She is a very strong woman and was looking after everything calmly. Ketki is currently doing a Gujarati play and before passing away, Rasik told her that even after I am gone, you will not stop. You will go ahead and perform in this play."

Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure

Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale Says Pursuing A Spiritual Life Doesn't Mean She Has Taken Sanyas

Alpana said that even her father knew Rasik well. She added that Rasik was fun-loving person and a good person at heart. She concluded by saying that whenever they used to go to parties or any events, he was a foodie and they used to have a lot of fun together.