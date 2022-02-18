Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Part Ways? The Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Breaks His Silence

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been dating each other since the past two years. The duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house and confessed their love on the show. After the show, the couple has been giving major relationship goals with their lovely pictures and posts on social media. JasLy fans often shower love on them, however, they would be shocked to learn bad news about their relationship.

Reports are doing the rounds that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have parted ways due to some personal differences. If reports are to be believed, Jasmin's parents were not happy with her bond with Aly Goni. That could be the reason behind their break-up. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Amidst these reports, Bollywood Life contacted Aly Goni for his statement.

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist said, "I don't want to comment on this. You can get in touch with my PR for the same, he can give you the answer." On the other hand, a source close to the couple also revealed, "All is well between the couple. It is very funny that their separation news is doing the rounds. Every couple fights and that is very normal, that doesn't mean that they have separated. They recently celebrated Valentine's Day with so much LOVE. They are even planning a vacation for Aly's birthday; all is well between the couple and we just hope that this rumour ends soon as this has left the couple extremely irked."

Let us tell you, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had already revealed that they are not planning to get married soon. Aly had also told the leading portal that he would follow Rubina Dilaik's advice as she had told him to experience dating first then the engagement phase and marriage. Now, fans are waiting for their official marriage announcement.