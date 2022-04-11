Aly Goni Says His Social Media Account Is As Real As It Can Be; Adds He's Not A Follower-Hungry Person

Social media has become important part in everyone's life, especially for celebrities! Aly Goni recently spoke about the impact of social media and how he maintains a safe distance from various social media platforms.

While talking to Times Of India, Aly said that he has not given social media the power to have control over him and uses it only when he wants to. He said that he just scrolls through pages and shares whatever he likes.

The actor said that it is through this platform that he gets to know about important events in people's lives, like birthdays and anniversaries or baby arrivals. He added that there are a lot of people who are earning through this platform and feels that till the time it is used for good, it is fine, as they live in digital era and it has become a great option for a lot of people for promoting their business and creating content.

He cautioned people and said that everything that is on social media is not real. However, he added that his account is as real as it can be, and he has never given his social media account to handle to anyone else.

Aly was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's all non-filtered and original, there is nothing fake or made up on my account. Neither have I given my social media accounts to anyone to handle, I post my own content, I make my own reels and I post whatever I want to."

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor added that he is not at all affected by number of followers or views and is not follower-hungry person. He added that he shares posts for himself and not for others or just to get more followers.

Aly concluded by saying, "Not at all. I have recently posted a picture of Ramadan and people tell me that I should post quite often but I don't want to do that. I post for myself and not for others or just to get more followers. People post anything and everything for it, but I don't do that. I am not a follower-hungry person. There have been times when many have unfollowed my account because I don't post daily, but that's okay, it's their wish and so is mine to post whenever I want to."