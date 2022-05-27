Aman Verma Says Bigg Boss Has Stopped Being Entertaining; Feels BB 13 Was The Best With SidNaaz & Rashami

Aman Verma, who became a household name with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was last seen in Shapat. He also did Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. The actor, who has not been seen on-screen for a long time now, confessed that there is nothing exciting for him on television. The actor also feels that reality shows, especially Bigg Boss has stopped being entertaining.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "If I want to switch on the television today, I will move to watching something interesting on the alternative platforms than watch a TV show. I am what I am today because of TV, but honestly I feel the content hasn't progressed much and therefore I have lost track of what's happening on TV."

On Bigg Boss, he feels the best one was BB 13 which had Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. He said that he didn't feel like watching latter seasons as he felt that to be on the show, a contestant has to either fight and shout or be in a love affair with someone.

He added, "Bigg Boss has stopped being entertaining. I feel the best Bigg Boss was the 13th season with Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, when each one had a different personality and it was very interesting to watch the show. But after that, the two seasons have been a let down. I didn't even watch them for long. Now, it seems that to continue being a contestant on the show, you have to either fight and shout or be in a love affair with someone."

The actor said that he was busy and enjoyed hosting in early 2000. He also called Maniesh Paul best host these days.

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional & Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Gears Up For Her Big Film KEKD: Report

Rakhi Sawant's BF Adil Buys Her A House In Dubai; Actress Says He Wants Her To Wear 'More Covered' Dresses

Aman is currently busy hosting and has done a couple of web series. The actor wants to explore more and is keen to work in South films. He is currently shooting for a single, as music videos are getting a lot of attention. He concluded by saying that he will announce a new project in a few months.