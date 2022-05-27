Amar Upadhyay Has THIS To Say About Hina Khan & Helly Shah’s Comments On Discrimination Against TV Stars

Amar Upadhyay, who was recently seen in the super hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has reacted to Hina Khan and Helly Shah's comments about discrimination against TV stars in Bollywood. For the unversed, Amar played the role of Tabu's husband in the film, and he has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his role.

When Amar Upadhyay was asked by Bollywood Life to make a comment on the same, he said that he has never faced such kind of discrimination in his career.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor said, "Not at all. Everyone has their own opinion. Mine will be based on my experience. And it has been fab. I have refused a couple of movies. But Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a fab franchise. I wanted to hear the story and the role. I am a huge fan of the original, and people still love that film. After 14 years, it is still fresh in people's memories. Bollywood has a greater recall value than TV. Anees Bazmee presented me in a manner which was exactly what he had promised. If someone chops off my role then I have something to complain about. If my TV colleagues faced something of this sort, then I am sorry and it is sad. I have never had a bad experience. So far, I have done 20 films. I do not wish to comment on these remarks of elitism and discrimination."

Interestingly, Amar will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming Netflix show Scoop. Moreover, Amar Upadhyay also praised Anees Bazmee and his co-star Tabu for their work. He called Anees 'fabulous' and Tabu 'grounded' and 'brilliant'.

Talking about his latest outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and others in key roles.