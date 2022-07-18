Amar Upadhyay Reveals His Entry In Nima Denzongpa Has Been Cancelled; Find Out Why

Popular TV actor Amar Upadhyay was supposed to enter the Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa. He was all set to enter the show as a new lead after the exit of Iqbal Khan. Sadly, before his entry, the makers decided to cancel it as the show is expected to go off-air soon. Isn't it shocking?

Well, sources close to the development informed ETimes TV that Nima Denzongpa was liked by the viewers but the channel has now decided to take the show off-air. Let us tell you, the show has got two months extension, hence, Amar Upadhyay's entry has been cancelled.

The Molkki actor also confirmed the news with the portal by sharing a statement. Amar Upadhyay said he was supposed to enter Nima Denzongpa, however, his character was not written. Hence, he is doing another show with the same production house, Jai Hanuman - Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, in which she is playing the role of Lord Ram.

Amar said, "They were supposed to work on a character and write it. Everything was spoken and all the details were taken care of. Ultimately, the character was not written and I had to tell them to lock the character because I had other commitments."

He further added, "They wanted to work with me but they were unable to finalise the track and the character. They were taking a long time and I couldn't wait. But as I said they are amazing people to work with, very humble, and straightforward. Everyone on the sets is nice and are good to work with. Unfortunately, for Nima things couldn't work out, but definitely, in the future, I want to work on them. I am getting a lot of queries from my fans if I am doing the show, so I would like to tell them that I am not doing the show."

Looks like Amar Upadhyay is flooded with offers, hence, he quickly decided to choose a mythological show. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a pivotal role. His last show Molkki was loved by all. For the unversed, he shot to fame with the iconic character Mihir Virani in the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Talking about Nima Denzongpa, the show also stars Surabhi Das, Himani Sharma, Usha Naik and many others in key roles.