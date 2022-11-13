Amidst Divorce Rumours, Shoaib Malik And Sania Mirza Come Together For A Reality Show

For years, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were one of the most talked about couples in the sports and entertainment industry. However, rumour has it that their journey as a couple is coming to an end, a news that broke the hearts of millions of their fans. But the story is not over yet. In a shocking twist, Shoaib and Sania are set to come together for a reality show, making fans wonder if the reports of their separation are actually true or not.

An OTT platform announced on its Instagram handle on Saturday(12 November) that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will appear together in a reality show aptly called the Mirza Malik Show. The platform unveiled its first poster where the couple is seen smiling together with the Burj Khalifa as the backdrop.

The announcement has left the couple's fans utterly confused and divided them into two. One section is happy with the announcement and assumes that the reports of their separation were just a baseless rumour. The other section disapproved of the show and termed it as a 'PR Stunt'. One netizen wrote, "I think it was shot long back, ab release kar rahe hai maybe because the show will be affected and they are not announcing their divorce. After the show airs, they might confirm."

Married in 2010, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were seen as happily married couples for a long time. They were even blessed with a son, whom they named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Recently, Sania took to her Instagram Story and shared a cryptic post that read, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah." After the post, speculations about their separation and eventual divorce started airing. As per reports, a close friend of Shoaib Malik revealed that the couple is officially divorced and have parted ways."

What is the actual truth, only Sania and Shoaib know.