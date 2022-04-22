Amit Antil: I Do Not Support Tobacco Products And Will Never Engage Myself Such Promotion

Actor Amit Antil, who is known for featuring in shows like Savdhaan India: India Fights Back, Kalash... Ek Vishwaas among others feels celebrating Earth Day is important.

He says, "It is our duty to spread awareness about environmental protection and acknowledge the global climate crisis. With every passing day, the climate is getting worse and it is our responsibility to save and conserve our mother nature. I believe each individual can contribute in our own specific manner to make this day a success. As the day enables us to understand these problems and motivates us to protect our earth from further harm and danger."

Amit, who started his career in entertainment after participating in the reality TV show, India's Got Talent doesn't believe in promoting Tobacco products.

He tells, "I do not support Tobacco products and will never engage myself in promoting that. I feel it was must need that to signify how stars promoting such products are harming not only human health but also our mother earth. Usually, when we hear about tobacco, we often think of the health risks it has on the human body. Many fail to look at the critical side of it, which pertains to how it harms the environment. Herein discussions about such topic and the serious impact of consuming tobacco on human health and the environment is very much important."

Amit, who will be next seen in Akhada and will also feature in upcoming Bollywood movies Zufash and Mujahid, feels it is the right time to save earth. "People usually enjoy falling in love with the nature and spending hours in fresh air. They follow a great trend of clicking and posting on social media but with that we need to understand our duty towards our mother earth. As we are the one who can protect or destroy this planet. I feel it’s high time to unite and save the mother earth," he said.