Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Sending Voice Recording To Raju Srivastava; Reveals ‘He Did Open His Eye A Bit’

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) left for his heavenly abode on September 21. The actor was hospitalised for over 40 days after suffering a heart attack on August 10. During his hospitalisation, it was said that Amitabh Bachchan had sent voice recording and wished him a speedy recovery. An India Today report had claimed the message was, "It's enough Raju. Rise up Raju, and keep teaching us all to laugh," and it was played for the comedian while he was still in a coma.

The superstar confirmed the same in his latest blog and called Raju 'a colleague, friend and a creative artist'. Big B also revealed that Raju had opened his eye a bit, but then went away.

Amitabh wrote, "Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones ..."Confirming sending a voice recording to Raju, Big B wrote, "They got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away .. his sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us .. it was unique , open frank and filled with humour .. he smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God's ..." (sic)

Raju's cremation was held yesterday (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi. The late actor's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals. Family, friends and fans bid final goodbye to the ace comedian.