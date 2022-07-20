Amitabh Bachchan Was Left Speechless When A Little Kid Asked Him Why He Is Working At 80

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting anecdotes and gives us a glimpse of his behind-the-scenes life and how he keeps himself energetic at work in his blog. Recently, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host revealed that he was left speechless during one of his ad campaigns, when a little boy asked his age.

He revealed that he was at RBI campaign, when a little kid asked him his age. When he said that he is 80, the asked him why he is working and added that his grandparents are sitting at home and chilling!

The Bollywood megastar wrote in his blog, "Work calls and gives impetus to the creative nerves all about, seeking where the effort needs to be pulled out of .. and one discovers to one's horror that there really is no such gadgetry at all within the system ..cope with it buddy or give the life up .. ! I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said ..'excuse me, how old are you ?' I said '80 ! he snapped back ' Oh! so why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!" (sic)Big B said that he didn't have a reply for him as he didn't have an answer. He added, "I did not have a reply for him .. Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old! And secondly, I did not have an answer! So bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left... The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at 'YKW'."

Amitabh will be back with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 have been sharing interesting promos of the show, revealing the theme and also the changes that audience might expect in the upcoming season.