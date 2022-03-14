Anchal Sahu Reveals How She Got Her First Audition; Talks About The Feedback She's Getting For Parineetii

Anchal Sahu is one of the talented actresses in television. The actress became a household name with her show Barrister Babu and was seen in Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhod Aaye. Currently, she is seen playing the role of Parineet in Parineetii. While talking to India-Forums, Anchal spoke about her first audition, if she has done any acting course and also revealed the feedback she has been getting for her role in her latest show.

She revealed that social media played a crucial role in her acting career. Talking about her first audition, she said, "I remember that my uncle uploaded some pics on a social media platform and then a casting director approached him for me to do an advertisement. So yes I can say that social media played a crucial role in my career."

When asked if she has done any acting course, she said that she hasn't done any acting courses and thinks that there is no better way of learning anything by just having a practical understanding of it. The actress added that she is learning that on sets now and has even polished her skills through the time she's working and will give her 200 per cent to everything.

Regarding the feedback she has been receiving for her role Parineet in Parineetii, she said that she has been getting amazing response and is enjoying playing the character.

She concluded by saying, "I am receiving amazing responses for the character. The audience is liking it and I am enjoying playing the character. I just hope the audience keeps supporting me throughout."