&TV Par Ram Navami Ka Tyohar!

On Ram Navami, a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, &TV has special story tracks in-store. Both its shows, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, will present special tracks on the festival's significance and honouring Lord Vishnu in Ram avatar. The festivity brings happiness, zeal, positivity, and togetherness to celebrations.

About &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Ram Navami track, Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) shares, “Anita expresses her gratitude to Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) for assisting her with Ram Navami rituals and fasting. Anita inquires Angoori about the significance of Ram Navami. To explain, Angoori says that Laddu ki Bhaiya is her Lord Ram. In that situation, Anita's response to Vibhuti's (Aasif Sheikh) depiction of Lord Ram is apathetic. Angoori calms Anita by telling her that Ram is already in Bharbhuti Ji. Meanwhile, Vibhuti and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) argue over how Tiwari got in to queue twice for prasad. Later, Anita and Angoori daydream about Vibhuti and Tiwari dressed as Lord Ram, and both walk down the aisle in slow motion and are greeted with flowers.

Anita and Angoori are unable to take their gaze away from one other. Anita and Angoori cannot take their eyes away from their husbands, Priye and Priyatame. And both Anita and Angoori begin doing Aarti, which causes Vibhuti and Tiwari to stare at each other to divert their wives' attention from their daydreaming. Vibhuti and Tiwari are confused when Anita and Angoori bhabhi hug them and say they worshipped their own Lord Rama”. Talking about the festival, Vidisha adds, “I adore how the makers include the festivities in our show. As we shoot such sequences, I feel that we celebrate the day with our viewers, just like our extended family. I want to wish everyone a very Happy Ram Navami, and may Lord Ram keep them blessed”.

When DID L’il Masters’ Contestant Aarav Taught Aruna Irani How To Make Some Yummy Momos On The Reality Show

About Ram Navami’s track in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma) shares," This Ram Navmi, Katori Amma, returns from the temple after performing pooja. Her attention is drawn to Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Ranbir (Somya Azad), and Chamchi (Zara Warsi) attires, who will play the roles of Ram Lakshman, and Sita in their school play. Amma explains to the kids the significance of Ram Navami and why it is celebrated. Also, share prasad with them and send them to school with a smile”.

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Intact; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump

Talking about celebrating the festival in real life, Himani adds, “Ram Navami, the birth of Maryada Purushottam Ram, is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Every year, I partake in the rituals of offering prayers and prasad to Lord Rama for good health and prosperity. Every year I invite underprivileged children home for Kala chana, halwa, and puri, and this year also, I will continue that tradition. I wish everyone good health and best wishes for Ram Navami”.

Watch the Ram Navami celebration in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!