Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence On Her Absence In Anupamaa; Reveals Two Interesting Scenes From The Show
The makers of Anupamaa are keeping the audience glued to the show with interesting twists. It is number one show and fans love every character in the show. The makers had introduced big twist by introducing Aneri Vajani, who played the role of Anuj Kapadia's sister Malvika aka Mukku. The actress' character too was loved by fans. However, now, the makers have put her character on a break. Recently, Aneri spoke about her absence in the show and revealed two interesting scenes from the show.
Talking
about
her
absence,
Aneri
was
quoted
by
Times
Of
India,
"The
character
started
as
a
cameo
and
we
received
good
feedback.
But,
with
time
passing,
maybe,
viewers
were
not
able
to
digest
the
fact
that
Malvika
could
fall
in
love
with
Sudhanshu's
character.
The
script
was
written
in
such
a
way
that
as
time
goes,
Mukku
falls
in
love
with
Vanraj
and
there
are
more
twists
and
turns.
My
character
was
also
such
that
she
was
moody
and
did
things
spontaneously.
So
initially,
people
liked
her,
therefore
I
don't
have
anything
to
complain
about."
She added, "I had two very interesting scenes in the show, the first one revolved around her past and the second one during the Christmas party."
The actress said that people forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupamaa's show and Mukku can't be always around. She added that her character was always a cameo and she is happy with whatever she dished out.
Aneri
said
that
she
has
hardly
done
shows
where
she
had
a
cameo.
She
added
that
she
would
always
want
to
play
the
lead
in
a
new
television
show,
and
as
of
now,
her
character
in
Anupamaa
is
on
a
break.
Aneri is spending time with her family and focussing on small-time projects. She concluded by saying that she would want to travel soon and enjoy herself.