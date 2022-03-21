Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence On Her Absence In Anupamaa; Reveals Two Interesting Scenes From The Show

The makers of Anupamaa are keeping the audience glued to the show with interesting twists. It is number one show and fans love every character in the show. The makers had introduced big twist by introducing Aneri Vajani, who played the role of Anuj Kapadia's sister Malvika aka Mukku. The actress' character too was loved by fans. However, now, the makers have put her character on a break. Recently, Aneri spoke about her absence in the show and revealed two interesting scenes from the show.

Talking about her absence, Aneri was quoted by Times Of India, "The character started as a cameo and we received good feedback. But, with time passing, maybe, viewers were not able to digest the fact that Malvika could fall in love with Sudhanshu's character. The script was written in such a way that as time goes, Mukku falls in love with Vanraj and there are more twists and turns. My character was also such that she was moody and did things spontaneously. So initially, people liked her, therefore I don't have anything to complain about."



She added, "I had two very interesting scenes in the show, the first one revolved around her past and the second one during the Christmas party."

The actress said that people forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupamaa's show and Mukku can't be always around. She added that her character was always a cameo and she is happy with whatever she dished out.

Aneri said that she has hardly done shows where she had a cameo. She added that she would always want to play the lead in a new television show, and as of now, her character in Anupamaa is on a break.

Aneri is spending time with her family and focussing on small-time projects. She concluded by saying that she would want to travel soon and enjoy herself.