Aneri Vajani Reveals How Special Is Nisha Aur Uske Cousins For Her As It Completes 8 Years

Aneri Vajani, who was recently seen in Colors' popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, spoke about her show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which made her the household name. The show completed eight years and the actress revealed how special the show is for her.

Aneri said that the show her big breakthrough on television and she got recognition as an actor because of the show. She added that this show made her realise the importance of her craft and people took her seriously as an actor from this show.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "It feels amazing as it was my breakthrough on TV, it's a beautiful feeling. This is a show which is going to be extremely special in many ways. The love I got and the way people took me seriously as an actor from this show. I cherish not just the show but the people I worked with as well. I am in touch with almost everyone in the cast. My favourite bond was with Mr. VM Badola, who played my grandfather."She added, "It was special and I wish he was still amongst us. I have got so much love and appreciation from the show. I realised the importance of my craft and post this show I got recognition as an actor. It was like from nobody there, I was somebody whom people knew and also as a person I became better and more serious towards my craft and life."

Meanwhile, Aneri who surprised everyone by showing her adventurous side in KKK 12, while talking about her stint in Rohit Shetty's show had said that she made memories on the show and overcame fears, which were important to her. She said that she made friends with Sriti Jha and called Shivangi Joshi amazing, Jannat Zubair a sweet girl and Faisal Shaikh humble.