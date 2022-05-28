Aneri Vajani Talks About Her Preparations For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Reveals If She Is Open For Bigg Boss

Aneri Vajani, who was last seen in Anupamaa, will be seen showing off her adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, the actress spoke about the show and her preparations for it. She also revealed if she would do Bigg Boss post KKK 12.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she told ETimes TV that she is both excited and nervous, but she is more excited as she has never done something like this before and by taking up the show, she is surprising herself by letting her try to do something different and new. She added that she doesn't know what her fears are and wants to explore her adventurous side. She said that audience will get to see Aneri as Aneri Vajani and not as any of her characters.

About her preparations for the show, she said that she didn't get time as her Anupamaa shoot just got wrapped up and she has been doing music videos. Although she hasn't prepared anything for the show, she joked that her mother is sending her a lot of food along. On a serious note, she said that she asked her brother to train her so that she doesn't get shocked when she reaches South Africa.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I don't know about my preparations but my mom is preparing a lot for my South Africa journey. She has packed one bag full of food items and it seems I am going on KKK just to eat. So for preparations I haven't got any time because Anupamaa has just got over. I was also doing a lot of music videos. I haven't got time to do any kind of preparation. I am just following a proper diet and whenever I get time, I ask my brother to train me so that I don't get shocked when I reach South Africa. I have never done a workout in my life."

Like other contestants, Aneri is thrilled to meet host Rohit Shetty. She mentioned that he has got a swag and aura to himself and called him a fab host.

When asked if she is open for Bigg Boss after KKK, she said Bigg Boss is not her cup of tea and said that she cannot be locked up in a room.

Aneri concluded by saying, "Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea. I can't stay away from my family, I cannot be locked up in a room. But as I always say, never say never. I had initially said I would never do a reality show, but here I am doing a reality show. I don't know, I have convinced myself hard to agree to do a Khatron Ke Khiladi, now I don't know how I will convince myself to go for Bigg Boss. I don't know."