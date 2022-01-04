Choti Sarrdaarni’s Anita Raaj Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Actress Had Earlier Contracted It In 2021

A number of television actors have tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases across the state of Maharashtra. In the past few days, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami among others have been infected by the virus. Now, veteran actress Anita Raaj has also tested positive for COVID-19. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress, who was busy shooting for the show, has quarantined herself.

A source from the unit informed The Times of India, “Anita ma’am tested positive for COVID day before yesterday and has quarantined herself. The entire unit of the show underwent a test and fortunately, no one else has been infected. We have fumigated and sanitised the set. It is unfortunate that despite following all protocols and being extra careful, one of our members has tested positive for COVID. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

It must be noted that this is the second time the 59-year-old actress has tested positive for COVID-19. She was earlier infected with the virus in October 2021. Anita, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, is often found posting her workout videos on her social media pages.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, she had said, “The way I lead my daily life, my strength is my family and Buddhist practice. I always had a strong mind and fitness has been my passion. I was way ahead of time. I had released a fitness video in 1989. My journey with fitness has been very long. A healthy mind is a healthy body. For me, the strongest battle is with the mind. If your mind is healthy, your body has to be healthy. Never give up. I start my day at 5.30 in the morning, do my chanting and then hit the gym. I do cross-fit training.”