Ankita Lokhande And Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta’s Famous Set To Be Demolished Soon

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's famous show Pavitra Rishta has been in the news for various reasons. Right from the actors' performances to the beautiful storyline, the Ekta Kapoor show left everyone surprised with its concept. Like all the elements, Pavitra Rishta's famous chawl set where Ankita Lokhande (Archana Deshmukh) and Sushant Singh Rajput (Manav Deshmukh)'s houses were situated was also quite famous amongst the masses.

After preserving an iconic set for years, the makers have now decided to demolish it soon. Pavitra Rishta fame Mrinalini Tyagi, who played the role of Tejaswini in the show, shared a bunch of videos of the set on her Instagram stories.

She gave a tour of Pavitra Rishta's set. The actress got nostalgic. One video was captioned as, "#Chawl Yehi woh jagah hai jahan..." Another video was captioned as, "Yeh sara set tootne wala hai. Last pics."

Ankita Lokhande reshared the post and recounted all the memories and said that she is going to miss it all. After demolishing Pavitra Rishta's set, the makers are planning to make a new set on the same land.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show was aired from 2009 to 2014. While working together, Sushant and Ankita fell in love. After dating each other for seven years, they broke up in 2016.

Pavitra Rishta also starred Hiten Tejwani, Usha Nadkarni, Pankaj Vishnu, Savitra Prabhune, Prarthana Behere, Priya Marathe, Parag Tyagi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and others in key roles. It was one of the highest-rated shows in the history of the Indian TV industry!