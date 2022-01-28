Ankita Lokhande Is Not Comfortable Doing Bold Scenes Post Marriage; Says ‘I Feel I Can’t Do Such Scenes’

Ankita Lokhande got married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021 in Mumbai. Since then, the actress has been choosing projects by keeping her marital status in mind. Let us tell you, she is currently seen in the ALTBalaji web series, Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The makers recently released the second season of the ongoing web series on the digital platform.

Amidst all, Ankita Lokhande recently had a candid conversation with Times of India, where she opened up about not taking roles that required bold scenes or skin show. The Pavitra Rishta actress has admitted that she is not comfortable doing bold scenes post marriage with Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande said, "That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can't do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don't feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can't do now. I always see it like this, that if he's doing something for me, I also need to take care of his emotions and I respect that. I don't think there can be any problem between us because of bold projects."

Ankita also clarified that her husband Vicky Jain has never stopped her from doing such roles. She said that he is very open-minded and knows her profession very well. The actress stated, "At the end of the day, I personally have been a person who has never liked doing such roles. And it's not like he has problems. I want to be clear that if an offer or something bold comes up he will look at it with an open mind. I am saying from my side that I don't want to do it or hurt him. Theek hai yaar nahi kiya toh nahi kiya ye ek scene (It is okay if I have not done this one scene). I understand that feeling. I totally understand. He has never stopped me and he feels if something like that comes up you should definitely go for it. But deep down I am not comfortable with such roles."

Talking about Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande's chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh is being loved by all. The web series is also grabbing everyone's attention with its fresh touch to the iconic love story. Pavitra Rishta 2 also stars Usha Nadkarni, Vivek Dahiya, Suchitra Bandekar and others in key roles.