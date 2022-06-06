Ankita Lokhande Reveals How People Trolled Vicky Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, But He Supported Her

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain emerged as Smart Jodi winner. The actress recently spoke about her victory and said that they won because they were real. In an interview with Times Of India, the actress also revealed how Vicky supported her when she needed him the most.

In the show, Vicky had revealed how the period when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away was a tough one for both of them. When asked about the same, she revealed how they were trolled but despite facing negative comments, Vicky didn't quit on her and supported her.



Ankita was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sushant and I broke up in 2016 and I started dating Vicky in 2018. Vicky knew Sushant and I got to know Vicky through our common friend Arjun Bijlani. While I knew Vicky, we were never friends, and it is only in 2018 that we grew close. One day I had called him for some work and the conversation led to discussing each other's lives and that's how it all began. In June 2020, Sushant passed away and people started trolling Vicky. They started saying, 'Ankita was best for Sushant and she should always be with Sushant'. Social media turned abusive towards Vicky telling him to leave me because I was good for Sushant."

She added, "It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past. There were different stories emerging everyday and I was right there talking about Sushant all the time. Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, 'Don't worry, all will be well'. It was not only tough for Vicky, but my parents, too. Had it been some other guy, he would have quit, but Vicky stood there and became my strength and told me, 'Do whatever you think is best for Sushant' and that's why I could do my best for Sushant."

She called the phase shocking and said that they both were living in a state of shock and trolls made their lives even more difficult.

Ankita said that when Sushant passed away and she started talking about him, she was in a constant state of confusion whether she was doing the right thing, and Vicky was the one who supported her. She added that although it looks easy now because it is a past, but at that point, it was not easy.

Ankita Lokhande Says She & Vicky Won Smart Jodi Because They Were Real; Adds This Was A New Beginning

Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar Talk About Their New Music Video; Actress Says 'We Are Having So Much Fun'

She said that for six months, there were constant stories of her past with Sushant. She added that if she was in Vicky's position, she would not have been able to see him talking about his past with a woman. She added that she could take a stand for Sushant because Vicky was on her side.