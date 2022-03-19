Ankita Lokhande’s Mother Used To Get Annoyed With Her And Her Brother On Holi; Find Out Why

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain recently celebrated their first Holi by throwing a big party in Mumbai for their close friends from the industry. Interestingly, celebs like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya and others attended the grand Holi bash. The pictures from Ankita-Vicky's Holi party are going viral and fans can't stop gushing over their favourite celebs' colourful looks.

Amidst all, Ankita Lokhande interacted with ETimes TV amid her first Holi celebration after marriage. The Pavitra Rishta actress recalled her childhood days and revealed that her mother used to get annoyed with her and her brother on Holi. She said, "My brother and I would wear silver colour all over the body before stepping out. It's a colour that one can get rid off only by using kerosene. My mom used to get really annoyed with us. But you know the next day when you go to school it was fun to show off all the colour on your hands and body to your classmates. Maza aata tha unko dikhake ki hamne kitni Holi kheli."

Ankita Lokhande also said that she always looks forward to puran polis made by her mother. While speaking about her Holi celebration in childhood, the Smart Jodi fame said that every year people use to take out a procession and she used to throw water on them right from her balcony.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, the diva got married to businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021 in Mumbai. Her wedding was attended by several celebs like Prarthana Behere, Priya Marathe, Digangana Suryavanshi, Arjun Bijlani and others. She is currently seen in Smart Jodi along with her husband. In one of the episodes, Ankita revealed that Vicky has stood by her side like a pillar during her tough times.