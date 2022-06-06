Ankita Lokhande Says She & Vicky Won Smart Jodi Because They Were Real; Adds This Was A New Beginning

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bagged the trophy of Smart Jodi, which revolved around celeb couples. The couple also won Rs 25 Lakh cash prize. Recently, Ankita spoke about their victory, revealed that she got time to spend with Vicky through the show and shared how she was surprised by her husband Vicky, who performed very well.

On their victory, Ankita was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "We won the show because we were real. This show was all about spending time with Vicky since he is in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) most of the time and I am in Mumbai. This was a new beginning for us and we enjoyed being a part of the show. We actually discovered many things about each other in the last few months."

Revealing how her husband Vicky surprised her, the actress said, "He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too."Meanwhile, Ankita-Vicky defeated Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Bhagyashree-Himalaya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli in the finale of Smart Jodi. The finale episode was graced by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza as special guests, who handed Ankita and Vicky their trophy.

Ankita shared a video on her social media and captioned it as, "Look how far we've come my baby😍. We are meant to be🤩🤩. We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE😍 #anvikikahani ❤️."