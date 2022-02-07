    For Quick Alerts
      Ankita Lokhande Slammed By Netizens For Posting Video On ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ On Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

      Lata Mangeshkar's demise left the entire world heartbroken. For the unversed, the legendary singer passed away yesterday (February 6) at 92 due to multiple organ failure. Well, several celebs attended her funeral in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. On the other hand, many celebs also mourned her death on social media. Amidst all, TV actress Ankita Lokhande shared a happy video of herself on Instagram, in which she was grooving to a famous song, 'Bijlee Bijlee' on the day of Lata Mangeshkar's death.

      The Pavitra Rishta actress captioned the post as, "☺️." In the video, Ankita can be seen in a happy mood as she grooves to Harrdy Sandhu's song 'Bijlee Bijlee' in the car. Her husband Vicky Jain can be seen driving the car. Well, the video is going viral on social media. Her fans are praising the actress for her killer moves, however, several netizens slammed her for being insensitive and posting a video on the day of Lata Mangeshkar's death. Netizens trolled Ankita Lokhande in the comments section. See comments-

      "Thoda condolence dikha lo madam ye sab kal bhi kar sakti ho..."

      "Have some shame.. When whole nation is mourning for Lata Di demise, you are posting videos of dancing and enjoying..that too when you are from same fraternity. A shameless woman who got the fame from death of her Ex Boyfriend.."

      "Stop it ankita don't have single hardwork...... always put instagram... irritating..."

      "बेवकूफ लड़की लताजी भी इंदौर से है और तुम भी ।कुछ तो शर्म करो भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि."

      "Are you mad??? lokhandeankita.. A legendary singer passed away today morning in ur city.. Atleast stop posting ur nonsense videos for today.. Shameless to tum pehle si hi ho."

      "What's wrong with people? this video is posted 3 hours ago and lata didi died 2 hours ago and without knowing people targeting her but now lokhandeankita you should post for lata di."

      "U r such shameless.. U have time for useless things but not for condolences the condolence of Legend Lata Mangeshkar ji."

      (Social media posts are unedited)

