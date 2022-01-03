Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Posting Pool Party Pics; Sana Makbul Reacts & Says They Followed COVID Protocols

Ankita Lokhande, who got married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December, had recently shared a few pool party pictures and videos. The video that she shared on her Instagram account was fiery and she was seen posing with her friends Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan and Mrinalini Tyagi. The actress was trolled for endless wedding parties' pictures and her comments section was filled with nasty comments. After this, Ankita blocked comment section of the post.

The Pavitra Rishta actress had captioned the post as, "This year will be stronger,braver,kinder and unstoppable... This year will be fierce!! What say girls 👧???" While one of the users wrote, "Television ki adarsh bahu," another user trolled by commenting, "Iski shaadi bachho ki summer vacations se bhi lambi jaa rhi h." Another user commented, " Im tired of this Fu@#% ankita is k natak hi khatam nhi ho rahay kabhi shadi k raat khana bana rahee hai kabhi kuch kabhi kuch itna bus kar de aurat ... 👏👏." Sana Makbul, who was a part of the party has reacted to the trolls, and said that they followed all COVID protocols.



Sana was quoted by TOI as saying, "Firstly, it was a very tight group. We were around 15 close friends and family. We all are double vaccinated and took all necessary precautions. We weren't in Goa partying around thousands of people."

She also said that trolls doesn't bother her. She concluded by saying, "It's a huge platform and has its positives. It even helps people get work. But the flip-side is the trolling that goes on where people get very critical of others. Recently, I put up a bikini picture and got some comments. But I am strong person and I know that I am not doing anything wrong, so these things don't affect me. It's my body and I'll do whatever I want to. No one can tell me on the internet what I should wear or not wear."