Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Haven't Shifted To Their New Home; Vicky Jokes He's Staying At Her Place As Ghar Jamai

Ankita Lokhande got married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who is currently seen in Smart Jodi, have been sharing their relationship details and reliving their wedding moments in the show.

While talking to ETimes TV, the couple revealed that they haven't moved to their new house and are yet to experience married life as a couple. Vicky even joked that he is staying at Ankita's house as ghar jamai.

Vicky was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn't be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn't shift to our new house. I am still staying as a 'ghar jamai' at Ankita's place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I've been staying at Ankita's house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years."

On the other hand, Ankita revealed that their real life together as a couple will start when they start living together under one roof as husband and wife in their own house. The actress also added that she knows that she will be a good housewife and handle everything properly.

She said, "When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don't have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky."

Further, Ankita revealed that she has always been career-oriented, but she always wanted a husband who would love her unconditionally and added that Vicky walked into her life at the right time.