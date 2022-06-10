Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Move Into Their New Home; Actress Shares Pics Of The Griha-Pravesh On Instagram

After winning the Smart Jodi title, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have moved into their new flat. The couple also conducted a small griha-pravesh puja in their new home and Ankita shared a glimpse of it on her social media.

In the sneak peek, the actress was seen wearing a pink nauvari sari. She was all dressed up in jewellery and mehendi and looked delighted as she posed with her friends and family. Ankita posted a photo with Vicky and wrote, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby.”

Meanwhile, many fans and celeb friends such as Dalljiet Kaur, Ken Ferns, Mahhi Vij, Monalisa, Ashita Dhawan, Deepti Tuli took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their new house. Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Ankita and Vicky were recently seen participating in the reality series Smart Jodi. The couple won the Star Plus show and took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with the trophy.

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. The couple was working towards completing their new abode for quite some time now. In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Vicky had opened up about their new house and how he has been living with Ankita as 'ghar jamai’ for the time being.

He said, "We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a 'ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house. So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years."