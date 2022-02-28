Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Recall Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise; Actress Says 'Vicky And I Faced A Lot'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who got married in December 2021, are seen participating in Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi. During the episode, the couple revealed how they met and fell in love with each other. The couple also spoke about the phase (during Sushant Singh Rajput's demise), where they had to go through a lot, which was tough test for their relationship.

On how they met each other, Ankita said that they first met each other in 2013. She added that although they knew each other, they were not friends. She added that she ended up calling him when she was facing the worst phase of her life.



Ankita said, "One day, I don't remember why, I called him up. I somehow just needed him. That was the beginning. We dated each other for three years. In this time, we have understood each other very well. It has been a good phase irrespective of all ups and downs. This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there through out."

Smart Jodi's host Maniesh Paul played a video, in which Vicky recalled the tough test for their relationship. Without mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput's name, Ankita and Vicky hinted how his death shook not just them, but also the world.

Vicky said in the video, "Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation."

On the other hand, Ankita revealed how Vicky understood that she needed support. She said, "The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn't answer, they would make answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot."

Talking about how Ankita handled the situation post Sushant's demise, he said that he was so proud of her that she fulfilled her responsibility. He added that 'that' time taught them that no matter how how unpredictable life is, they need to be together.

Ankita said she is very lucky that she has Vicky in her life and added that she had her perception of love but he has taught her a different definition. She concluded by saying that he loves her like no one has ever loved her before.