Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey: TV Stars Are As Big As Film Stars

Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj Shah in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, was recently featured in its prequel web series, Anupama Namaste America. Well, the Rupali Ganguly-starrer received positive response from the masses as well as the critics.

Content on digital platforms is booming with each passing day. During the pandemic, when films and TV shows were suffering, it was OTT which become popular amongst the masses and left a long-lasting impact on people's minds. Interestingly, OTT has also helped several lesser-known talented actors shine and gain recognition amongst the masses.

While speaking about the OTT medium, Sudhanshu Pandey told Hindustan Times, "OTT is huge, no doubt. Having said that, even though this new medium is giving visibility to many actors, who are now getting their due, it is hard to say whether OTT actors are becoming stars or not. It has happened in the past with television. Gradually, the telly medium grew so much that today, TV stars are as big as film stars. But OTT is also a growing platform and sooner or later, actors who are doing well on it may also become huge stars."

The digital mediums have also given a chance to many filmmakers to show their content with much conviction as it doesn't have censorship. He said that many creators are now openly making shows on many bold and taboo subjects. When asked if he would be comfortable doing intimate scenes on screen, he said, "I might consider doing bold scenes in a web project if the story demands, but not just for the heck of it."

Talking about Sudhanshu Pandey, the actor has featured in shows such as The Casino, Dishayen, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera and so on. He has also featured in films such as 2.0, Singham and many others.