Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Feels Proud To Be TV Actor; Says ‘TV Stars Are Getting Their Due Credit’

Actress Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her performance in the show Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show is currently one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. The actress was also conferred with an award for Most Promising Actress in a TV show at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

Rupali Ganguly is very happy with the win and recently said that she is proud of being a TV actor. On the other hand, Rupali also expressed her disappointment over the hierarchy in showbiz, where TV stars are placed below film actors. She wants that to be changed.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Rupali Ganguly said, "I don't know why TV is still considered like filmon ka chhota bhai (younger brother of films). I think there are fantastic actors here on TV but perhaps, because of easy accessibility, it has become a norm, a set thing in people's minds that film celebrities are huge. A lot of TV actors have made it big as film stars, such as Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Sushant Singh Rajput. Slowly, but steadily TV stars are getting their due credit."

Anupamaa SPOILER: Vanraj Plays His Cards Right, Anupamaa Decides To Break Her Partnership With Anuj

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress further revealed that TV actors are still known for their character, whereas film stars are known as themselves. She said, "For example, Alia Bhatt is playing Gangubai, Kajol played Simran, but my character is Rupali Ganguly. We still haven't reached that demigod status that film stars enjoy." But now, TV stars have started getting recognition from the masses.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly And Sara Ali Khan Dance To 'Chaka Chak' Song Of Atrangi Re; Fans React

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, she has acted in several TV shows such as Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish and many others. Her ongoing show Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani and many others in key roles.